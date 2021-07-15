'Armed and dangerous' person of interest wanted by Portsmouth Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives are searching for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened on July 1.

Police said 19-year-old Xavier Elliott is wanted for questioning in relation to the homicide that happened in the intersection of Connor Place and Alywin Road.

Elliott is also wanted for a shooting incident that occurred on June 6, near the 4100 block of George Washington Highway. He is charged with Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling, and Domestic Assault in relation to that incident.

Elliot is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website.

