Armed Forces Brewing Company letter to Norfolk attorney warns against city council members 'playing politics'

NORFOLK, Va. — The law group representing Armed Forces Brewing Company sent a letter to the Norfolk City Attorney claiming that City Council abused the process of approval during a planning meeting in November.

The attorney's at Anderson Law say that some of the the planning commissioners were "out of line and expressed arbitrary bias," according to the letter. Lawyers claim the council questioned the CEO of the Armed Forces Brewing Company, Alan Beal, about his military history and his political beliefs.

Anderson Law says that the line of questioning did not have to with the land use decision before the council and that the public questions talked a lot about whether the brewing company "is a theme the City of Norfolk should approve of."

The letter also says that the decision is "aggravated by at least one current City Council Member indicating publically that she will not support the conditional use application" of the brewery.

The letter argues that the the Armed Forces Brewing Company has taken steps to create an application for land use that matches the application the former brewery at the same location used and was approved by City Council. So, the Armed Forces Brewing Company says that the question of land use has already been answered.

In November, the planning commission recommended to deny the business on the three conditional use permits that it was applying for.

The letter from Anderson Law says that City council should know about the "consequences of playing politics here," and asks the city attorney to appropriate legal advice to the council members.

The letter says that should Norfolk City Council deny the Armed Forces Brewing Company's application based on speech, the company would have evidence to seek substantial compensatory damages that would be put on taxpayers.