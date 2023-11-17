Planning commission recommends denial of conditional use permits for Armed Forces Brewing Company

NORFOLK, Va. — Armed Forces Brewing Company did not get the outcome it was hoping for Thursday from the city of Norfolk's planning commission.

The commission recommended the city deny the business, which has generated a lot of controversy, three conditional use permits the business is applying for.

At the planning commission meeting, people spoke both for and against Armed Forces Brewing Company.

First to speak were those in favor.

“I think what they have done and will do for this city is incalculable. For a town that’s named the biggest military town in the world, for a city to not welcome a military-centric business that hires veterans would be a disservice," one woman said.

While the commission read names of more than a dozen people who registered in favor of the company, only about a half dozen actually spoke.

The company has drawn a lot of criticism for perceived anti-LGBTQ views.

Perhaps most notably, in May retired Navy SEAL Robert O’Neil, who at the time was listed as a director on the company’s website but as of Thursday was no longer listed, made a tweet criticizing the Navy for using a drag queen as a recruiter.

After the meeting, Tim Anderson, a legal representative for the company, said O'Neil is still with the company but not in a public-facing role.

People who spoke against the business outnumbered the supporters.

“The owner-operators of Armed Forces Brewing Company have very proudly, publicly, and enthusiastically promoted a culture of violence, intolerance, discrimination, and misogyny while claiming to honor military and veterans," said one woman.

Prior to comments from the public, Anderson spoke on behalf of the company.

He approved of the commission's staff's proposal to recommend approval of teh conditional use permits and approved of the conditions attached to the proposal with the exception of not being allowed to paint the business.

“We think that’s an overuse of government power," said Anderson.

Despite the staff's recommendation of approval, commissioners voted to recommend denial, citing various concerns with the business.

With a recommendation for denial, the issue of the conditional use permits now heads to city council for a final decision.

“We think the city council will go our way," said Anderson. "Fundamentally, here's the issue. It's a brewery and this is a land use issue. While there's politics here, fundamentally it's going to be hard to say you can't operate the exact same business that operated there for nine years."

The company’s CEO responded to questions and concerns from commissioners multiple times during the meeting but declined to speak to reporters.