O'Connor Brewing Company closes tabs for final time as new brewery prepares to take over Norfolk location

NORFOLK, Va. — Sunday was the last call for O'Connor Brewing Company in Norfolk, a brewery that opened in 2010 and became one of coastal Virginia's very first craft breweries.

O'Connor Brewing Company will be handing over the keys of its Norfolk location to Armed Forces Brewing.

Customers and staff said closing tabs for the final time tastes bittersweet.

"There's so many tears that have been shared and just happy memories. I've been serving and bar-tending for ten years and I've never found anything like this," said Jeronye Desiree Hall, a shift manager with O'Connor Brewing Company.

According to customers and staff, the brewery came from humble beginnings and grew to have a massive fan base.

About 13 years ago, owner Kevin O'Connor opened his brewery on Saint Patrick's Day in a small garage warehouse on 25th Street.

Since then, the brewery moved to 24th Street.

It grew from 10 to 30 barrels over the years, and has brought in many beloved customers.

One of the former brewers for O'Connor Brewing Company told News 3 it's the end of an era, but not the end of the El Guapo brand.

"You won't have a physical location but we'll still have El Guapo the brand it will still be stocked in bars it was still be stocked and canned and bottled and available so we aren't losing a brand we are kind of gaining a brand and losing a location," says Johannes Speckheuer, who has worked with the company for many years.

Loyal customers said they already have plans to put some of O'Connor's pours on their shopping list.

"I'm praying that I can follow them in the supermarket and in the bar and everything. I'm sad to see them go but I'm going to follow them and I know many other people are going to too," says customers Tabia Heywot and Corliss Knight

Despite it being last call for the brewing company, customers said they've had a lasting impression.

"You feel like you're home, you're out but you feel like this is a place where I can come any time and as often as I want and it's just nice," said Heywot and Knight.