Armed suspect dies after being shot by Gloucester Co. deputies in break-in attempt: Troopers

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Officials say a suspect has died after being shot by deputies during an attempted break-in, according to Virginia State Police Sergeant Michelle Anaya.

According to a release from Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, deputies responding to a reported break-in attempt shot an armed suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Willie Dion Giles, Saturday, after he fired at them.

The release says the sheriff's office received a call just before 5:30 p.m. about an armed man trying to break into a home on Ark Road. Dave Wilkinson who lives next door to where the chaos unfolded spoke with our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones who went to the area where this happened.

"The shooting happened on the back porch, and my grandadughter's bedroom is right here" said Wilkinson.

Leaving Wilkinson very concerned that this happened in broad daylight.

"I didn't think nothing about it, and next thing I know I got a deputy knocking on my door" said Wilkinson.

Deputies responded to the home to find Giles walking down the back steps. The release continues, saying deputies gave commands to Giles, who then produced a handgun and fired it at officers.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies returned fire, hitting Giles, who then received treatment on-scene for life-threatening injuries. According to the release, he was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Officials confirmed on Monday that Giles had died in the hospital.

"Crime is starting to come our way. This is the country, this is rural. We're not use to that stuff" said Wilkinson.

Per protocol for officer-involved shootings, the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office says it turned over the investigation to Virginia State Police, and the two deputies involved were placed on paid administrative leave until the office receives the results of that investigation.