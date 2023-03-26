Gloucester County Sheriff's Office: Deputies shoot armed suspect in reported break-in attempt

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. - According to a release from Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, deputies responding to a reported break-in attempt shot an armed suspect, Saturday, after he fired at them.

Investigators say the man may not survive.

The release says the sheriff's office received a call just before 5:30 p.m. about an armed man trying to break into a home on Ark Road.

Deputies responded to the home to find a man walking down the back steps. The release continues, saying deputies gave commands to the man, who then produced a handgun and fired it at officers.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies returned fire, hitting the man, who then received treatment on-scene for life-threatening injuries. According to the release, he was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Per protocol for officer-involved shootings, the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office says it turned over the investigation to Virginia State Police, and the deputies involved were placed on leave until the office receives the results of that investigation.