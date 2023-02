SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say they are investigating after a Happy Shopper in the 400 block of Carolina Road was robbed by an armed suspect wearing a clown mask.

Suffolk police say around 9:49 p.m. Friday, the suspect entered the store wearing a clown mask and produced a gun demanding money.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with News 3 for updates.