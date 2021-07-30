Arrest made after Newport News man found dead in vehicle with gunshot wounds

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after an incident that happened on April 10.

28-year-old Davante Rashae Daniels was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Moyer Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said 25-year-old Lance Deon Moton-Stith was arrested Thursday, July 29 in the 900 block of Wheeler Drive.

He was turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Moton-Stith is charged with one count each of 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.