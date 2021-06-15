Artist creates 'yarn bombs' to add color and pride to NEON District of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - With bags of yarn by her side, Tania Rich dives into her favorite hobby.

"I got started when I was a child. My aunt taught me in middle school," said Rich.

Binge watching TV shows and crocheting have been Rich's release for the past month or so.

"It is very relaxing. I like the math part of it, figuring out what to do. It gives me a creative outlet," said Rich.

Recently, she took her creativity to the streets, affixing colorful yarn bomb wraps to light poles in Norfolk's NEON District.

"I had a vision of installing art that would be very visible," she said.

Her colorful art fits in perfectly with the bold murals of the district. These, however, are sending a message of love and display the bright colors of the Pride flag for those in the LGBTQ community.

"Given right now when we all can't be that social, it kind of gives them something to connect to," she said.

The yarn bombs are part of the Love Across the USA project where they hope to have each state install crochet art like these across the U.S. by the end of Pride Month.