As many as 7 cats dead in Sunday morning residence fire: Norfolk Fire Department

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews responded to a fire that killed as many as seven cats just before 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Hyde Park Road.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the residence, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says crews began to attack the fire and perform an interior search for victims, when they came across a "significant amount" of cats and kittens, with seven, possibly more, already dead.

Firefighters were able to rescue several other cats and kittens, and sustained minor injuries with bites and scratches as the cats bit through their gear, according to the Battalion Chief.

No other injuries were reported and no one was at the residence at the time of the fire.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says the occupants will be displaced but it is unknown at this time if Red Cross will be needed.

Fire control was called at 8:55 a.m. and the cause is under investigation at this time.

