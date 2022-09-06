As Virginia Beach Public School students return to class, the Superintendent pays a visit to 8 schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – About 65,000 students returned to Virginia Beach City Public Schools on Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence toured eight schools across the city including elementary, middle, and high schools.

He started the day at Old Donation School. News 3 caught up with him at Corporate Landing Elementary as he talked with the principal and teachers. He even stopped in one classroom where the teacher was showing the young students how to create shapes with Play-Doh. He is also scheduled to check in on the teens at Ocean Lakes High School.

Dr. Spence talked briefly with News 3’s Angela Bohon. She will have more about the first day back at school on News 3 at 6 and will update this story.