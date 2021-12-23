At Christmastime, Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center running out of room at the inn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is hoping to find new homes for the holidays for hundreds of animals.

The shelter reports it is full. In fact, so far this month, supervisors say they have taken in more than 100 owner-surrendered pets – about twice as many as this time last year. That number does not include strays that are turned into the shelter.

The adoption center is open December 23 from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, Christmas Eve, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m, and Sunday the 26th from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. It’s located at 341 S. Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach.

In addition to cats and dogs, they also have smaller animals like guinea pigs, rabbits, and a chicken.

