Ynot Italian shares love of pizza with those in need

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Ynot Italian has been serving up savory pizza and Italian eats in the Hampton Roads area for 27 years.

With six flourishing locations, CEO Tony DiSilvestro knew it was time to give back to his community when the pandemic started a year ago.

"Giving back, to us, is in the three pillars of our brand, so it was natural for us to give to the community in need when they supported us so much over the years," DiSilvestro said.

In March 2020, the restaurant started the Love Drops program, donating more than 80,000 slices and 500 pies to first responders, hospital staff, schools and nursing homes.

"Now, the customers are just trying to find out how they can continue what we have been doing the entire year," DiSilvestro said.

The Love Drops program then spawned the Pending Pizza program in February 2021. Customers can purchase and decorate a red or pink "Love Drop Heart," then dedicate it to a community organization, first responders or friends and family.

Ynot will either deliver your "Love Drop" right away, or display it until it can be redeemed.

"What you can do is come in, buy 5 or 10 pizzas, whatever you want, and give to whichever organization you want, and the delivery drivers will get it to them," DiSilvestro said. "It just may be a family really struggling, and you want to do something special for them."

A brand with a passion for perfect pizza and Italian cuisine, giving back to those who need a hot meal during these unprecedented times.

