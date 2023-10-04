Attempted armed robbery on Berkeley Bridge caught on bicyclist's camera

NORFOLK, Va - A normal day biking for Tyler Whitfield turned traumatic when he was approached by a group of four males with guns.

Whitfield was riding his bike on the Berkeley Bridge on a Sunday evening in September when the attempted robbery happened. Whitfield's camera attached to his bike captured the attempted robbery.

Bicycling is Whitfield's main mode of transportation and he says he typically rides on the Berkeley Bridge several times a week. Now he says he's more cautious when it's dark.

Whitfield says Norfolk police told him the four males were arrested.

Whitfield's love for bicycling is evident in his career, as he sells and repairs bikes at East Coast Bicycles on Colley Avenue in Norfolk.

News 3 reached out to Norfolk police and they have yet to respond to our inquiry.