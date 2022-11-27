Audio repair shop closed temporarily following commercial fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, V.a — The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at Same Day Auto Audio a car audio repair shop.

The Chesapeake Fire Department tells News 3 that a community member called 911 around 1:22 p.m. and reported smoke coming from 1228 S. Military Hwy. That is located in the Indian River area.

Crews arrived in 3 minutes and found the building with smoke coming from several bay doors and the roof line.

Firefighters entered the building with hose lines and found an active fire in the front office.

No occupants were in the building at the time of the fire.

According to the release, mutual aid from Virginia Beach along with multiple companies in the area worked to control the fire by 1:40 p.m.

After authorities evaluated the level of damage to the building and equipment, they determined the building will be closed until further notice.

The Chesapeake Fire Department has confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental. No injuries have been reported.