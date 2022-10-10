Authorities find body in condemned Newport News apartment building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Authorities on Monday said they found a body during a welfare check at the condemned Seaview Lofts apartments in Newport News.

Back in July residents were given 48 hours to leave their homes because of safety concerns.

On Monday, police went to conduct a welfare check at the building and found someone dead in one of the apartments. They said the man died of natural causes.

There's no word on what the man was doing in the building. No one is allowed to live there right now.

Last week, one of the two elevators passed inspection. The air conditioner still needs a green light from a licensed mechanical engineer that it's capable of properly cooling the building. As of now, the hot water boiler inspection has not been scheduled.

