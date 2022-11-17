Authorities investigating homicide on Johnson Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Johnson Avenue is blocked off as Norfolk police investigates a homicide.

News 3 spoke with Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi at the scene. He said this is the 60th homicide of the year in Norfolk. Last year, there were 61 homicides in the city.

The scene on Johnson Avenue is just a couple of blocks away from the shooting on Church Street that occurred this morning. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.