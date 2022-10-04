Auto thefts in Norfolk significantly increased from this time last year

NORFOLK, Va. – Auto thefts are on the rise in Downtown Norfolk.

Recent statistics released from the Norfolk Police Department show that from January 1 to October 3, 2022, 1,226 incidents of auto theft were reported. (79 of those were attempts only). However, in that same time frame in 2021, just 719 incidents were reported (8 of those were attempts only). These account for thefts across the entire city.

Some of the locations for vehicles stolen last month in Downtown Norfolk include Monticello Avenue, Main Street, Duke Street, and the Freemason parking garage and Bank Street garage.

According to Sgt. William Pickering, public information officer for Norfolk Police Department, the best advice in preventing vehicles from being stolen is to never leave your vehicle running unattended or leave your keys inside the car. He said with push-start vehicles, they’re noticing a lot of unlocked cars. They also encourage citizens to check the owner’s manual which may actually have a valet key. This key typically can be used to open the driver-side door and start the vehicle.

With cooler temps already here, Sgt. Pickering suggests that if drivers want to warm their car, they should look into a remote start system that automatically locks the car doors when activated.

Owners of KIA/Hyundais should be especially aware. NPD reports an influx of those cars being stolen this year due to a “vulnerability in the steering column.”

To see a map of crimes, including auto thefts, in Norfolk, click here.