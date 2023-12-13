Avoiding tragedy: How gun owners can store weapons safely

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Gun safety and safe storage options come to the forefront especially when tragedy strikes.

On Tuesday in Hampton, police say a 2-year-old girl died after she "accidentally shot herself."

For those wishing to exercise the right to bear arms, there are some high-tech options to keep those out of reach of minors.

Gun safes and trigger locks are becoming more common.

Project ChildSafe, which according to their website, is the largest, most comprehensive firearms safety education program in the U.S., recommends that firearms should be unloaded when not actually in use. They also say guns should be stored in a locked cabinet, safe, gun vault, or storage case when not in use, ensuring they are in a location inaccessible by children and cannot be handled by anyone without the owner’s permission.

Gun owners can take one or two minutes and read over “Ten Tips for Firearm Safety in Your Home.”

Some community organizations and law enforcement agencies will distribute free gun locks. To look for one in your city, click here.