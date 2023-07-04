Baby in car hit during Chesapeake police chase released from hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police on Tuesday said a baby hurt during a police chase was being released from the hospital.

Police say the baby and a woman were inside a red car Monday afternoon when another vehicle being chased by police hit them, sending both to the hospital.

Woman, infant taken to hospital after Chesapeake police pursuit ends in crash

The woman is still being treated for moderate injuries, police said. The baby had minor injuries.

"I think it's sad. I think it's sad lives are being affected. Livelihoods are being affected. It should just stop," said Irene Correa, the owner of La Guera Chicana Fry Basket, a nearby business.

Correa says she had to close down Monday following the crash.

Hannah Marie Goode

Police chase in Chesapeake

"I saw all the police activity. I have a six-year-old myself. I wasn't trying to get anywhere near it, just tried to keep my distance," she said.

The chase began Monday afternoon when police said they tried to pull the car over for a traffic violation. The pursuit lasted for about 15 minutes before it ended in a crash and the innocent car getting hit.

Chesapeake Police Car hit during police chase

News 3 asked Chesapeake police for a copy of the department's police pursuit policy on Tuesday.

Last January, News 3 obtained a copy of the policy that says police recognize chases are dangerous and says officers should end them when hazards are high.

A spokesperson for the department said the policy has been updated since then to add additional language, but they were unable to send it due to the holiday.

Police say the driver of the car being chased will face criminal charges related to the incident.

"I just wish it would get better. It affects us all. It's just bad choices in general," said Correa.