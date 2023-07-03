Woman, infant taken to hospital after Chesapeake police pursuit ends in crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating a crash involving serious injuries in the area of George Washington Highway and Gilmerton Road after a police pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle hitting a car with a woman and infant inside.

Police say officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Freeman Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

The suspect vehicle didn't stop and a police pursuit commenced, according to police.

The pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into another uninvolved vehicle around 2:48 p.m., occupied by a woman and an infant, according to officers.

The infant was removed and taken to the hospital, and the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to extricate the driver from the vehicle. She was also transported to a local hospital.

Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle has been arrested and faces criminal charges related to the pursuit and crash.

The suspect and several of the other occupants of the suspect vehicle were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Police say George Washington Highway will be closed in both directions in the area of the crash while crews investigate.

