Ban reinstated on slots-like skill games in Virginia

Virginia can resume enforcement of its ban on skill games after the Supreme Court of Virginia on Friday overruled an injunction that has prevented the state from enforcing it since late 2021.

In a ruling released Friday, judges ruled the ban should remain in effect while a lawsuit on the games plays out, which reverses a lower court's decision.

In 2021, a state law banning the machines went into effect. A business owner then sued the state to try and keep the machines, and the machines were temporarily allowed to remain.

The Supreme Court did not issue a final ruling on the lawsuit, but instead reinstated the state's law banning them.

News 3 reached out to the Attorney General Jason Miyares to ask if and how this will be enforced. We'll let you know when we hear back.