Banned books are making a comeback in Newport News by empowering people to read

NEWPORT NEWS, Va — The Newport News Public Library is calling all adults to join the Banned Books challenge, which encourages those to read books that have been challenged or banned throughout the years.

In addition to this call of action, adults are also being encouraged to log each banned book that they read to earn badges.

Early registration is now open and the challenge will officially begin from September 1 to September 30.

Those who complete 600 minutes of reading and at least one book from the Beanstack list will receive a completion prize by visiting the Virgil I. Grissom, Main Street, or Pearl Bailey branch.

The list of books includes:



The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende

The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily Danforth

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis

The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown

Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James

July's People by Nadine Gordimer

My Sister's Keeper by Jodi Picoult

All participants that complete the challenge will be given a secret phrase to tell library staff from Beanstack.

Completion prizes may be picked between October 3 to October 17.

For more information check out Beanstack: Reading Challenges and Personalized Recommendations.

