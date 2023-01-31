Suspect in barricade situation in VB deceased: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A barricade situation involving a lone suspect has been contained and the suspect is deceased, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The department said officers responded to a 911 call on Monday, Jan. 30 around 9:30 p.m. The caller said there was "a barricaded subject inside a residence with guns" threatening to hurt himself and others.

Following the 911 call, there was a heavy police presence on the scene, which was in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive off Dam Neck and London Bridge.

The department said upon arrival, officers "established dialogue with the suspect," who they said had a shotgun placed under his chin.

Police say that several hours into the incident, officers fired "less-lethal munitions" at the suspect, which did not have the "desired effect" that the officers had hoped for. The suspect then shot at officers, who shot back.

SWAT later arrived at the scene, opened the front door and found the suspect dead. Police say it is currently unclear if the suspect died as a result of police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound.

Further information about the suspect is currently unclear and the incident is still under investigation.

