Battleship Wisconsin reopens interior, including never-before-seen areas

Nauticus
The Chiefs' Mess is one of the brand new spaces aboard Battleship Wisconsin that's open to the public.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 24, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - The Battleship Wisconsin celebrated its 77th birthday in a big way.

On April 16, Nauticus museum reopened the ship's interior to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The reopening includes never-before-seen areas like the CPO lounge and berthing area.

According to Nauticus Development Director Rehn West, funds raised through the first-time WinterFest event last year made it possible to refurbish and restore the new spaces for visitors.

Battleship Wisconsin is keeping the interior to just 30 percent capacity for now and masks are required for ages 5 and up.

Click HERE for ticket information.

