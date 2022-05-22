Beach Music Cruise-In draws thousands to the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Thousands of visitors are enjoying the summer-like temperatures at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and the Beach Music Cruise-In is a perfect setting to attract both locals and visitors.

The three-day event is full of live music, and lots of oldies classics, attracting beachgoers of all ages.

Mildred and Pete Williams are in from Maryland.

“It’s been a great function and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it so far,” said Mildred as she listened to the Tams.

Her husband, Pete, was thrilled with the weather, too.

“It’s really an enjoyable time, especially since the weather’s so beautiful,” Williams said.

Charlie Petty and his wife, Pam, frequent the Oceanfront and were kicked back, relaxing and listening to the music. They’re glad to see the economic boost.

“There have been a lot of people already this season, so it’s good for business,” Petty said.

The event started Friday night, and on Saturday, it kicked off with a car show. The live music is scheduled through 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Beach Music Cruise-In will wrap Sunday with more live music from noon to 6 p.m.

It’s happening at 30th Street on the beach.

A single-day ticket is $10. Click here for more information.