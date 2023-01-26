Bear selfies caught on wildlife camera

A bear in Boulder was caught posing for selfies on a wildlife camera that Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks uses to monitor habitats.

According to their blog, Boulder OSMP has nine cameras across its 46,000-acre land system.

"The motion-detecting cameras provide us a unique opportunity to learn more about how local species use the landscape around us while minimizing our presence in sensitive habitats," said Senior Wildlife Ecologist Will Keely in a blog post.

OSMP says they place the cameras in areas where animals are likely to travel, like road underpasses, or where there are signs of wildlife activity, like footprints.

"We are fortunate to live in an area with rich diversity of wildlife species, and these cameras help us to learn what animals are really out there, and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years," said Christian Nunes, wildlife ecologist.