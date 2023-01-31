Beating of Tyre Nichols could have been prevented, Newport News sheriff says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has stirred up a familiar debate around the country surrounding policing. Five officers were fired prior to the video being released last week. Two emergency medical technicians and a driver who also responded to the scene have been fired, as well.

Police body camera video of Tyre Nichols

Meanwhile, authorities in Newport News and Virginia Beach say law enforcement agencies are baring some of the blame, as well, for an incident that they say was preventable.

"My first question would be 'where are the supervisors?' If there's a pursuit of any kind a supervisor is always involved," said Sheriff Gabe Morgan with the Newport News Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Morgan believes the situation in Memphis spiraled out of control. Going off of information from the video, he analyzed that the vehicle was stopped and was no longer a danger to the community.

"When those officers first approached the vehicle there was a problem right there," he said. "That was not within training standards. I think this reeks of untrained and undisciplined officers."

Morgan said there's no excuse for why this incident played out the way it did.

"For a traffic stop like that, the consequence should only be a traffic ticket," he said. "You inform the person why you stopped them, you get the proper identification, and you issue the traffic ticket and you let it go."

AP The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols seated leaning against a car during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)

As the nation saw, that's not how things played out for Tyre Nichols.

Sheriff Morgan is part of NOBLE or The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives which was founded in Sept. 1976. The group exists to address crime in low-income urban areas. He said the violent arrest involving police officers of color was horrific. He thinks part of the problem has to do with assimilation versus color.

"If you have an agency with a toxic culture and you bring someone in, even if they are diverse or of color or a woman, there is this need to fit in because, if not, you develop this issue of 'us against them'," said Sheriff Morgan.

The sheriff said that can lead to a lack of de-escalation on the street, and he believes it's part of the reason why training is so important and needs to be continuous.

News 3 asked other agencies if they agree.

MORE: Former Norfolk PD chief: Officers in Tyre Nichols video 'highly unprofessional'

On Monday, the Virginia Beach Police Department provided the following statement from Captain Zelms, who oversees their Personnel and Training Bureau.

"De-escalation is critical to the Virginia Beach Police Department – it’s built into our culture, policy, and training. From the very beginning stages of employment, when VBPD recruits are in the Police Academy, they are trained on the tools and tactics at their disposal to help respond appropriately to all types of incidents. Taking advantage of the latest technology, such as the MILO Range simulator and Axon Virtual Reality headsets, we emphasize empathy, effective communication, problem-solving, and reason throughout our scenario-based training exercises. When the need arises to transition to a more physical approach to an incident, officers have an array of tools such as tasers, pepper spray, and the WRAP restraint device that can help us resolve issues non-lethally. "

Portsmouth police provided a statement, as well, from Chief of Police Stephen Jenkins

"Like many around the country, I have watched the released footage detailing the assault and death of Tyre Nichols. The actions of the former officers are appalling and unacceptable. I applaud Memphis PD Chief CJ Davis and Memphis Officials for their swift action. The Portsmouth Police Department stands with the friends and family of Tyre Nichols. It is every officer's duty to protect those we serve and to uphold the constitution. These former officers have betrayed their oath of office and disgraced the Law Enforcement profession. Their horrible actions diminish the public trust that many of us have worked so hard to earn. The Portsmouth Police Department will continue to protect and serve the Citizens of Portsmouth. We will continue our efforts to build trust with the public, increase our transparency, and ensure our policies and procedures are beneficial to the public and that our officers adhere to them"

Sheriff Morgan said he's a firm believer that incidents like the alleged shooting of Tyre Nichols can be used as a training platform, not just for recruits, but for everyone.

"Every incident can teach you two things, what do to and what not to do," he said.