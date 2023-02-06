Behold! NSU’s Spartan Legion wins poll for top HBCU band

The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has earned another accolade: HBCU Buzz’s Top HBCU Band of 2023.

HBCU Buzz launched a survey last month asking readers to cast their votes for the top HBCU bands. The Spartan Legion took the top stop with just over 30% of the votes.

The marching band has received a lot of recognition for its talent recently. Just last month, the band won the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year award from HBCU Sports.

Additionally, the band was invited to perform in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California in January.

The band also competed in the HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands in Atlanta on Feb. 4.

