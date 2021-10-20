Beloved Virginia Beach teen fighting cancer passes away

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A young girl who's story we have all followed for years has lost her battle with cancer.

Abby Furco’s family shared the heartbreaking news with News 3 Reporter Angela Bohon.

Abby was diagnosed with a form of leukemia at just 4 years old and her family celebrated Abby’s 15th birthday just last month. During that birthday, she was sedated at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., after Abby underwent surgery to install a pump in her failing heart.

She was a student at Kellam High School and family friends called her a miracle.

Abby and her family and friends have been inspirational while working to raise awareness about cancer and have gained much support from their community.