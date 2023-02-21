Bennett’s Creek Farm Market in Suffolk announces closure, cites owner’s decision

SUFFOLK, Va. – Many Suffolk residents view Bennett’s Creek Farm Market on Bridge Road as a staple in the community.

The market offers a variety of fresh cut meats, seafood products, local produce, deli sandwiches and more.

When the business announced on Monday, Feb. 20 that it’s closing its doors, reactions poured in from loyal customers who were shocked and upset about the abrupt closure.

"This is incredibly sad. We lived nearby and loved walking to the market for groceries and treats for my kiddos. Staff was always friendly and the meat was the only meat I’ll purchase in the area. A true loss," said one person.

"Wow….an institution, a historical land mark, and the where us [Bennett's] Creekers practically lived in the 60s and 70s. Good luck to you all. I hope your new plans work out," said another person.

The announcement was made on Facebook by General Manager Steve Jefferys. His post is as follows:

"We have had the best year here at Bennett's Creek. We've had the chance to work with the most amazing team, my kids & wife. Unfortunately we were unable to make our dream come true and keep the market alive. The owners have decided to close. We are thankful for the opportunity to meet and greet each and every one of you. It was an absolute pleasure. We are all at a loss for words. We tried. Please keep us and our crew in your thoughts and prayers. We will be back. We have a plan. Bennett's Creek Farm Market is now closed." Steve Jefferys, General Manager

He also commented, “The only way to save the market is to get the community together and save it. 3,000,000 is a lot of money.”

It is currently unclear why $3 million is needed to save the market.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.