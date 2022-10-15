Big crowds pack first Poquoson Seafood Festival in 3 years

POQUOSON, Va. - The Poquoson Seafood Festival is back for the first time in three years and it's a big one! 2022 marks the event's 40th anniversary.
The festival, which attracts thousands to the center of the city, was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It returned Friday and runs through Sunday, featuring seafood from several local vendors at the Farm Fresh pavilion, a fair and local artists selling merchandise.
The free event is billed as a salute to area watermen and life on the Chesapeake Bay.
Organizers tell News 3, while a lot of visitors choose to pay $10 to park, many are people who live in the nearby neighborhoods.
“We have as many walkers to the event, who are neighbors and they have big parties and they park in the yard and walk to the event," said Gretchen Gochenour, Poquoson's Assistant Director of Community Recreation.
Among the vendors featured at the event are:
Graham and Rollins Seafood
Sherri's Crabcakes
Captain Harrell's Seafood
Mr. Potato
Strawberry Street Cafe and Seafood
Greggory's Grill Specializing in Seafood
Snack Attack
Kiwanis Club of Poquoson BBQ
Leisure Time Concessions
Farm Fresh of Poquoson
American Legion of Poquoson Kettle Corn
Exchange Club of Poquoson Coffee Booth
Hammerheads Cajun Cuisine
Deep Fried Roasted Corn
MacBrand Foods & Desserts
Wild Bill's Old Fashioned Soda
Orient Bowl Chicken on a Stick
