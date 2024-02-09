Big game, big business! Local sports bars ready deals for Super Bowl crowds

NORFOLK, Va. - It's one of the busiest weekends of the year for local sports bars and this year, businesses say lower wing prices are making it easier to offer big deals.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on WTKR. The Dirty Buffalo's four locations are expecting to be packed by then.

"It’s a hectic day, especially during that bottle neck. We call it the 'bottle neck.' It’s that 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. range. It’s off the walls at that point," said Ryan Lynn, who co-founded the local chain a dozen years ago. “We do have team members who have been with us through at least one Super Bowl who know how this goes."

And, as a business, they know the revenue potential. It's why TDB is offering a major deal early: 50 wings for $50.

Lynn told News 3 at the business' North Colley location that it amounts to a roughly 40 percent discount, but customers have to order it by close of business on Friday. It's a deal made possible, he says, by falling wholesale wing prices.

“They were about $160 a case (in 2021)," said Lynn. "That’s double what they were normally. Now, they’re a little bit lower, about $89 or $90, so we’re definitely back to, or at least close to, pre-pandemic numbers.”

The restaurant is also raffling off free TVs at each location.

Down the street at Cogans Pizza, the busy weekend starts on Friday, National Pizza Day, but the deals kick off with the big game on Sunday.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR The busy weekend begins Friday at Cogans Pizza; National Pizza Day.

“It's always huge on carryout orders," said Holly Pim, the longtime general manager. "We already have our normal Sunday special of $5 off pizza so we’re ready to pack it in.”

Like The Dirty Buffalo, Pim says this is the next few days will be some of the busiest of the year. It'll be all-hands-on-deck in terms of staffing on Sunday as a result, but she believes the atmosphere will make it a fun night of work.

“It’s just another good reason for everyone to come out and enjoy and be a part of the community and enjoy pizza because it’s the best community food.”