Bill requiring porn sites to verify user age in Virginia likely to be signed into law Friday night

VIRGINIA — A bill that would ask users to provide identification before viewing porn websites looks likely to be signed into law.

The governor is supposed to sign it by Friday night.

However, some privacy and free speech advocates say this bill shouldn't make it to law.

The bill passed the General Assembly this year alongside strong bipartisan support.

A similar law has been put in place in Utah, which took effect earlier this month.

Pornhub, in retaliation, blocked all users in Utah from accessing their content. The Associated Press claims that those in Utah who attempt to access the site are now greeted with a “Dear User” letter and accompanying video from an adult film actor explaining the company’s stance.

According to Axios, the porn industry is warning Virginians that they could lose access to those adult sites if Gov. Youngkin signs the strict new age verification legislation.

If the governor does not act on the bill within thirty days after the adjournment of the reconvened session, the bill shall become law without his signature.

Virginia's proposed law requires sites verify users are 18, but the state does not yet offer a digital ID that companies can tap into, said Mike Stabile, a spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition, an adult industry trade group.

Axios also reports that Youngkin’s press secretary, Macaulay Porter, disputed the notion that it would be difficult for sites to comply with the law without a state-provided digital ID.