Weed ad regulations, dentists giving Botox & porn site age verification: A look at Virginia's new laws

Starting on July 1, new legislation will be enacted into law, impacting several different aspects of Virginians’ lives.

The sweeping changes include tighter restrictions for medicinal marijuana manufacturers, changes to statewide driving laws, and a lot more.

Read below to learn about some of the key legal changes in the Commonwealth.

LAWS ON THE ROAD

Banning blue light (SB855)

This new law effectively bans altering headlights to appear as blue light after purchasing a vehicle. This applies to all vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, bikes, skateboards and more.

Allowing dash-cams (SB1058)

Dashboard cameras will be permitted, as long as the set up and accompanying wires adhere to Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations. All equipment, including cameras and wires, should be completely or mostly concealed behind the rear view mirror.

Extra precautions when passing stationary vehicles (HB1932)

Drivers will need to switch lanes or drive slower when passing stationary vehicles with displayed hazard warning signal flashers or caution signs. These precautions also apply to stationary vehicles that have been marked with properly-lit flares or torches on certain highways, “when safe and reasonable to do so.”

Owners ensured access to items inside totaled cars (HB1516)

Towing companies and other operators must allow owners of towed vehicles to access and retrieve their personal items from their vehicles for free (no fees allowed).

More time to issue summons to those who allegedly pass stopped school buses (HB1723)

The deadline for issuing a summons to those who allegedly pass a stopped school bus is being extended from 10 days to 30 business days.

LEGAL CHANGES IN THE MARIJUANA INDUSTRY

New medicinal marijuana label requirements (HB2368)

New requirements will be enforced to create more uniform labeling across products in the medicinal marijuana market. Labels must now have “complete, accurate and easily discernible” information that outline the following: product name, active and inactive ingredients, percentage of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), single serving size amounts, the product’s purpose and usage instructions and child and safety warnings “in a conspicuous font.” These products and labels must comply with the Board of Pharmacy’s requirements.

Marijuana advertising restrictions (SB1233)

It will now be a Class 1 misdemeanor to advertise marijuana products and products with a synthetic, or synthetic derivative, of THC “other than those that may be legally sold in the Commonwealth.” The new advertising restrictions include banning marijuana ads from targeting minors, being placed near and/or at schools, playgrounds, sporting events, and more.

HEALTHCARE COSTS

Changes to liability for medical bills of deceased spouses (HB2343)

Liability will not be imposed upon a spouse for medical care that has been given to the spouse that is a patient, when the patient spouse predeceases the non-patient spouse.

Removing surcharge for tobacco users (HB1375)

Health carriers can no longer change premium rates (which can currently be 1.5 times higher for tobacco users) based on if a patient uses tobacco or not.

OTHER CHANGES IN THE COMMONWEALTH:

Switchblades are permitted, stiletto knives are not (HB2298)

Switchblade knives are no longer on the list of concealed weapons that are illegal to carry in public. Stiletto knives have been added to the list, thus prohibiting people for carrying them in public.

Changes to determining pregnancy expenses shared between parents (HB2290)

If the initial petition for the establishment of parentage is commenced within six months of the child’s birth, the judgment or order shall use the legal parents’ gross incomes to calculate monthly child support payments, the mother’s unreimbursed pregnancy and delivery expenses and other reasonable expenses incurred by either parent “for the benefit of the child prior to the birth of the child.” This excludes cases in which good cause is shown or as otherwise agreed to by the parents.

Covering burial fees for military spouses (SB924)

The state will pay the burial fees for members of the National Guard and Reserve and deceased spouses of members or veterans of the United States Armed Forces or of the National Guard and Reserve.

Dentists can give Botox injections for cosmetic purposes (SB1539)

In addition to giving patients Botox for dental purposes, dentists may now also give Botox injections for cosmetic purposes. Dentists must meet training and education requirements before doing so.

Firearm safety device tax credit (HB2387)

Virginians who buy at least one firearm safety device will receive a nonrefundable income tax credit for taxable years 2023-2027. A credit can be worth up to $300, and the total amount of credits cannot be more than $5 million per taxable year.

Increase in jury duty allowance (HB2317)

Jury duty allowance is increasing from $30 to $50 per day.

Other new laws will impact renters and landlords, which includes added protections for renters.

Consumer 3 new laws in Virginia to impact renters, landlords starting July 1 Erika Craven

Another new law, which has garnered a lot of attention, will require porn sites to verify the ages of users.

News Bill requiring porn sites to verify user age in Virginia signed into law Julia Varnier

News 3 is keeping a close eye on the potential impact of the new laws as they're enacted in the Commonwealth. Stay with us for updates.