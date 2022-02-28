Watch
Bill to legalize marijuana sales in Virginia stalls in House of Delegates

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 9:44 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 09:50:37-05

NORFOLK, Va. - A bill to legalize recreational marijuana sales in 2022 has been continued to next year.

A Virginia House of Delegates sub-committee voted Monday morning to continue the bill into the 2023 legislative session.

Republicans said they wanted more time to review how sales would work.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed a bill starting sales in September 2022. Monday morning's vote means that won't be happening.

Last year, the General Assembly legalized simple possession of marijuana, but under the current law, sales wouldn't begin until 2024.

Advocates had hoped to move that date up, citing concerns about illicit sales and confusion from the current law, but the issue appears to be dead for the year.

