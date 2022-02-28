Bill to legalize marijuana sales in Virginia stalls in House of Delegates

NORFOLK, Va. - A bill to legalize recreational marijuana sales in 2022 has been continued to next year.

A Virginia House of Delegates sub-committee voted Monday morning to continue the bill into the 2023 legislative session.

Republicans said they wanted more time to review how sales would work.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed a bill starting sales in September 2022. Monday morning's vote means that won't be happening.

Last year, the General Assembly legalized simple possession of marijuana, but under the current law, sales wouldn't begin until 2024.

Advocates had hoped to move that date up, citing concerns about illicit sales and confusion from the current law, but the issue appears to be dead for the year.

