Virginia Senate passes bill to begin recreational marijuana sales on Sept. 15, 2022

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Senate voted 23-16 to pass a bill allowing recreational sales of marijuana to begin Sept. 15, 2022.

The bill moves up sales dramatically. Originally, they were scheduled to begin in Virginia on Jan. 1, 2024.

Sales can begin at existing medical dispensaries with a full market taking shape in 2024.

It now heads to the Republican controlled House of Delegates.

Last year, lawmakers voted along party lines to legalize simple possession of marijuana but left it up to future legislative action to work out how retail sales would work.

Newly empowered Republicans have called last year's bill "a mess," but the House is not taking action on their own marijuana proposals before crossover day, the legislative deadline for new legislation originating from each chamber.

Gov. Youngkin told News 3 earlier this month he did not want last year's bill to be repealed and would leave the debate over the specifics of the sales up to the General Assembly.

