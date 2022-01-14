Could Virginia move up date to legalize marijuana sales?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia lawmakers will debate whether to move up the date marijuana sales become legal in the Commonwealth during their 2022 session.

Last year, the General Assembly passed a bill legalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana and said sales would start in 2024.

Proposals in this session would bump the date up to January 1, 2023, but the idea of moving it up to July 1, 2022 has also been floated.

"There does appear to be bipartisan agreement that progress must happen in the 2022 session when it comes to retail sales," said JM Pedini, the executive director of Virginia NORML.

With Republicans taking control of the House of Delegates and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin in office, Republicans will have more of a say in shaping the regulatory framework than they did last year.

Youngkin and his campaign have said several times he doesn't want the law to be repealed, including in a tweet last summer.

"I don't think there's any guarantee about how we're going to proceed. We need to talk with the Senate obviously. We need to see where [Youngkin] is on this," said House Speaker Del. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah).

Earlier this week, the Cannabis Oversight Commission approved recommending sales be moved up to 2023.

"Sooner really is better. Virginians have been very vocal in calling for the timeline to be sped up," said Pedini, who also serves as the Development Director of the national NORML organization.