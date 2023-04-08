Biomedical center opens new training facility for medical professionals

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Medical professionals in Hampton Roads are getting new training tools thanks to the grand opening of a state-of-the-art training facility

Hampton Roads Biomedical research consortium is behind the new facility.

The new facility features a digital anatomy printer that creates identical models of anything containing human tissue.

Health professionals will also soon be able to have access to a 5G living lab to practice procedures.

This gives mentors and their mentee's access to training properly even if they are not in the same room.

The purpose of the new lab is to improve the training of medical professionals before they see patients.

Patrick Hall, core facilities manager says the training is also cost-effective

"We're hoping to directly impact the cost of surgery and the cost of medical training and thereby affect the accessibility of healthcare by bringing down the cost and thereby discuss the inequality and equity of healthcare benefits."

The research center partners with Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, Eastern Medical School, and Sentara General Hospital.