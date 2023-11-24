Black Friday shoppers take advantage of deals at small businesses in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va.—While many people across Hampton Roads were at home still in a deep sleep from their Thanksgiving meals, some decided to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

Alongside Granby Street, braving the cold, were shoppers lined up waiting to go into X-Change—a small business shoe store, that sells sneakers.

Eager shoppers said they chose to shop at X-Change rather than the retail stores because of the insane deal they had.

Shoppers told News 3's Kelsey Jones that the first 25 people in line were guaranteed any shoes for $1. A few shoppers said they had to take advantage of the deal, some even camping out since 4 a.m..

"They have a pair of pine green Jordan 1's that I want, so $1 for those seem pretty good," said Jackson Bonner who camped out outside the store.

Joshua Porter another shopper in line said it's every sneaker head's dream to get a deal like this. Porter said some of the Jordan's he's had his eye on are a pretty penny and deals like the one on Black Friday make the waiting in line worth it to get a discount.

"I'm a recent college graduate, so now that I have a full time job, this is kind of a new tradition for me," said Porter. "Back in the day, I didn't really have the funds to do this."