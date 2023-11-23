Some in Hampton Roads already in line for Black Friday deals

NORFOLK, Va. — Some in Hampton Roads are already preparing for big sales on Black Friday.

Kyle Drumwright is one of those people.

News 3 ran into Drumwright at Xchange Norfolk, a shoe store on Granby Street Thursday. He said he passed on a Thanksgiving feast and grabbed a tent.

It's all worth it for Drumwright because he's collected Nike SBs since 2006.

He set up his tent Wednesday night around midnight.

"We got people that will meet up with us at about 12 tonight who will come hang out until 11 in the morning. It's really cool. It's a good time to come out and support. It's a good company, a local company," said Kyle Drumwright of Virginia Beach.

Last year he estimated around 200 people camped out at the store and the line wrapped around the building. He was number 14 in line then, this year he's first.

Black Friday is the unofficial start of holiday shopping season. This holiday season the National Retail Federation predicts shoppers will spend more compared to last year, but the pace will slow given economic uncertainty. The group expects U.S. holiday sales to rise 3% for November, which is consistent with the average annual holiday increase from the years before the pandemic.