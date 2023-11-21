'Tis the season:' Suffolk police warn against being a victim of holiday crime

SUFFOLK, Va. — Many people will be busy shopping during the holidays and that means criminals will be busy looking to take advantage of them.

Keo Dindavong is a co-owner of Permanent Jewelry in Norfolk and is looking forward to a busy, but safe, holiday shopping season.

"I think we have a really strong community within the market to keep an eye on strangers that are are going to lurk around, things like that," Dindavong said. "We also have a security guard here at the market and then we have security cameras in our store as well."

Personal security is also something she keeps in mind.

Virginia Beach National Retail Federation predicts record 2023 holiday shopping season Colter Anstaett

"I am mindful of late night hours, keeping things in my car that's exposed, having things that are left inside of my car that somebody can see," Dindavong explained. "Carrying gift bags and things like that at night is something that you have to be mindful of."

Suffolk Police Department Investigator Shelly Coziana said thefts do tend to increase this time of year.

"If you are out shopping, make sure you go to well-lit parking lots," Coziana emphasized. "Also, have one hand free. Don't tie up your hands with gifts and packages."

For businesses, she recommends having as many employees working as possible and making the business look active even if it's closed.

Norfolk Some businesses optimistic about holiday shopping despite retail sales decline Colter Anstaett

When the time comes to get rid of packages, for example the box that big TV you got for Christmas came in, don't be quick to toss it to the curb.

"That's kind of an open invitation of what you got for Christmas," Coziana said. "So it's very important, don't advertise everything you get for Christmas."

For Dindavong, her focus on safety won't stop when the holidays are over.

Watch related coverage: Some businesses optimistic about holiday shopping despite retail sales decline

Some businesses optimistic about holiday shopping despite retail sales decline

"You always want to stay high alert, even when it's not the holidays," Dindavong said.

During the holidays, Suffolk Police have a program called Holiday on the Beat. Officers visit busy shopping areas, getting out of their cars and walking through businesses.

Any Suffolk business that isn't seeing these patrols and wants to should call the police department at 757-514-7915.