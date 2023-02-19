The Porte Towne Magic hosts a Black History Expo in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — This weekend, the Portsmouth Main Library hosted a 'Black History Expo' featuring the Porte Towne Magic and a history presentation by local historian Greg Eatroff.

The event invited the Porte Towne Magic orchestra and choir to perform song selections that reflect musical advancements over the last decade.

From traditional spiritual music to today's current pop music, the choir took audience members through a musical journey.

The purpose of the program is to highlight the impact African Americans have had on music.

With specific genres including the blues and Motown beats; the overall influence shifted the culture of music as we know it today.

After the performance, local historian Greg Eatroff provided an open discussion and lecture on the contributions African American soldiers and sailors have had on history.

Eatroff told News 3 events like this help people come one step closer to understanding and valuing all the efforts black people have provided to the armed services.

"To include African Americans properly in their historical rule and present them as more than passive victims or people to be manipulated, so public perception is improving and African American contributions to the armed services is a big part of that and one of the things we hope to do with this program is to advanced that movement," said Eatroff.

Although the event was meant as a celebration of music and culture, it also acted as an opportunity for local Portsmouth students to express themselves in an inclusive environment.