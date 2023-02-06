'Blatant security failure:' Va. Congresswoman criticizes US response to Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON, DC – A US House Armed Services Committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. on the topic of US national defense and any potential threats posed by China.

In a press release from the office of Congresswoman Jen Kiggans, it says that Kiggans (R-Va.) will address the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It stated Kiggans’ remarks will include the recent national security failure surrounding the CCP’s surveillance balloon.

According to the Department of Defense, an F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the US East Coast Saturday afternoon.

In response, Rep. Kiggans wrote, “I’m thankful for the military men & women from United States Air Force Base Langley who shot down the CCP's spy balloon & are retrieving what’s left.” She added, “It is wholly unacceptable that it was allowed to traverse the US, including sensitive military sites, & that the White House reportedly tried to hide this blatant security failure. Congress will be demanding answers.”

