Block by block, local woman aims to revitalize Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A local businesswoman says it's her mission to help rebuild communities in Hampton Roads, block by block.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., she’s holding a seminar for anyone who might be interested in helping with that goal.

Whitteney Guyton is the founder of “We Buy the Block.”

“Progress, change does not happen unless we do it,” she said.

Guyton has already purchased the former TCC building on High Street in Olde Town Portsmouth and is looking at other areas in Chesapeake and Portsmouth. Her idea is to mix local small businesses with franchises, as well as residential, buying property by the block rather than just one home or business at a time.

Guyton says she wants to maintain the culture of the Hampton Roads communities while bringing them much-needed business.

“I believe that if you have some corporate shops as well with the mom and pop shops, the mom and pop shops will get more clientele as well,” Guyton said. “I think there needs to be a healthy mix.”

