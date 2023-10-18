Board expected to vote on closing Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - — The Hampton Roads Regional Jail Authority Board is expected to vote on closing the jail during a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Hampton Roads Regional Jail set to close April 2024

As News 3 reported last week, employees of the jail were given a letter informing that the jail will close no later than April 1, 2024.

Joel Rubin, a public relations consultant who is helping the jail during this process, told reporters the board is expected to vote on closing the facility during the new business portion of the meeting.

Chair of the Authority Board Bob Geis, who is also a deputy city manager in Chesapeake, told News 3 the local cities who use the jail have determined operations at the jail are no longer sustainable.

Sheriff's Offices from Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, and Newport News sent inmates to the jail, but the number of inmates being sent there has gone down in recent years.

In September, the jail had an average daily population of 212, down from 393 the year before, according to data listed in the board's agenda.

As for what happens next, Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke, who is also a member of the board, said in an email to a News 3 reporter that the city would be negotiating to purchase the jail facility.

"I don't have details of the negotiating strategy, but hopefully it will greatly benefit the City of Portsmouth," she wrote.

News 3 reached out to two spokespeople for the City Manager's office, but didn't get a response so far.

Portsmouth pays for 90 beds at HRRJ at a cost of around $4 million per year, according to Undersheriff Marvin Waters.

Waters said currently only three of those beds are being used.

In total, the jail can house up to 1,300 inmates, according to Waters.

Following the deaths of two inmates in 2015 and 2016, the Dept. of Justice foundunconstitutional conditions at the jail.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this afternoon's vote.