HATTERAS, N.C. — Early Sunday evening, a 28-foot vessel named the Carol-Ina ran aground on the beach right outside of Hatteras Village, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Cape Hatteras says there were four people on board the vessel, and there were no reported injuries.

The National Park Service is consulting the US Coast Guard and working with the owner of the Carol-Ina to remove the boat from the beach.

Cape Hatteras has not said what caused the boat to run aground.