VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard has issued a boating restriction for the weekend of the Something in the Water Festival.

According to Virginia Beach, the Coast Guard issued an exclusion zone from the Jetty at Rudee Loop to 42nd Street.

The zone is up to 200 yards from the shore.

This exclusion zone means boats cannot operate or anchor in this area until the weekend is over.

The city says the exclusion zone will be enforced.