Bobby Scott delivers $3 million to the city of Norfolk to upgrade street lights

NORFOLK Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott delivered $3,000,000 to the city of Norfolk to replace street lights.

The city plans to replace 1,000 streetlights per month.

Bennett White has been a resident of Norfolk his whole life and says the new street lights will help make criminals less anonymous.

"I feel safer walking down the street that I know people can see me and I can see them. I think it's definitely a positive," said White.

The new street lights are designed to be energy efficient which saves money.

Bobby Scott says he is hoping the new LED lights will reduce crime and promote safety for drivers.

"With more light, you will have fewer accidents and less crime because the place is illuminated when you have dark spots that is when crime can occur," said Scott.

Scott tells News 3 that this project will take some time but the city is working hard to replace every light.

"Almost 30,000 lights and they think they can do 1,000 a month so it's about a 2-3 year project."

John Stevenson, Director of the Department of Transit, says the LED light bulb will make a difference when it comes to catching criminals.

"With LED a red car is a red car and the clothing that individuals wear stands out as being correct so that most certainly helps from the safety perspective."

White says he is happy to witness they city of Norfolk headed in the right direction.

"I really want to see Norfolk develop in a way that reflects the people of the city and our energy and spirit."

Officials tell me residents will be able to track the progress of the project by viewing a map to see when their street lights will be repaired.

To track the progress of the street lights on your street, click here.