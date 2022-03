CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - A body was recovered from a body of water off of Chincoteague.

On Monday, the Virginia Marine Police recovered a body in the water around 1:15 p.m. They believe the body is of a missing person, Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since January 22 following a boating accident that left one other dead.

Medical examiners are currently attempting to make a positive identification.

The Virginia Marine Police says they extend their deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.